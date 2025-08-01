USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Exercise

250620-N-AM483-2026 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 20, 2025) U.S. Sailors prepare a Mark 38 25 mm machine gun for a live-fire weapons exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
