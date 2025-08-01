USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250620-N-AM483-3104 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 20, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) fires her forward-mounted Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire weapons exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)