USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250620-N-AM483-4415 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 20, 2025) A U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate fires a Mark 38 25 mm machine gun for a live-fire exercise during a live-fire weapons exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)