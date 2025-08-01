Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Exercise [Image 2 of 10]

    USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Exercise

    U.S. FLEET FORCES COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    250620-N-AM483-5051 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 20, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) fires a close-in weapons system during a live-fire weapons exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    This work, USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

