302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes, 302d Airlift Wing command chief, addresses the 302 AW for the first time as their newest senior enlisted leader during a change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares)