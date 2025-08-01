Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes, 302d Airlift Wing command chief, addresses the 302 AW for the first time as their newest senior enlisted leader during a change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 16:49
    Photo ID: 9244473
    VIRIN: 250802-F-LY440-1005
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicole Manzanares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony
    302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony
    302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony
    302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony
    302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Change of Responsibility
    COR
    302d AW
    302 Airlift Wing
    AirForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download