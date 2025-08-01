Col. Elissa Granderson, 302d Airlift Wing commander, grants the responsibility of senior enlisted leader to Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes, newest 302 AW command chief, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9244470
|VIRIN:
|250802-F-LY440-1002
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicole Manzanares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.