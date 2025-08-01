Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Col. Elissa Granderson (left), 302d Airlift Wing commander, stands beside Chief Master Sgts. Andrea Estes (middle) and Kimberly Lord (rught) during a change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2025. Granderson presided over the ceremony where Estes assumed the role of 302 AW command chief from Lord, her predecessor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares)

    AFRC
    Change of Responsibility
    COR
    302d AW
    302 Airlift Wing
    AirForce

