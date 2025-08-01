302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony

Col. Elissa Granderson (left), 302d Airlift Wing commander, stands beside Chief Master Sgts. Andrea Estes (middle) and Kimberly Lord (rught) during a change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2025. Granderson presided over the ceremony where Estes assumed the role of 302 AW command chief from Lord, her predecessor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares)
