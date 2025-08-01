Col. Elissa Granderson, 302d Airlift Wing commander, addresses participants at a change of responsibility. ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2025. Chief Master Sgt. Kimberly Lord transferred responsibility of the command chief role to Chief Master Sgt. Andrea Estes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Manzanares)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9244469
|VIRIN:
|250802-F-LY440-1001
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicole Manzanares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.