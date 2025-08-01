Date Taken: 08.02.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 16:49 Photo ID: 9244469 VIRIN: 250802-F-LY440-1001 Resolution: 2500x1667 Size: 2.34 MB Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 302d Airlift Wing holds Change of Responsibilty Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicole Manzanares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.