From Misawa to Chitose: 35th CES Showcases Bilateral Airfield Recovery

A Japan Air Self Defense Force airmen assigned to the 2nd Air Wing displays concrete smoothing techniques with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josiah Smith, left, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 while conducting Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Chitotse Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2025. The bilateral team demonstrated how U.S. and Japanese forces can jointly execute rapid recovery under shared command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)