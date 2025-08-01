Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Misawa to Chitose: 35th CES Showcases Bilateral Airfield Recovery [Image 6 of 7]

    From Misawa to Chitose: 35th CES Showcases Bilateral Airfield Recovery

    CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Kowalski, left, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator, sweeps debris alongside a Japan Air Self Defense Force airmen assigned to the 2nd Air Wing during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, while conducting Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training at Chitose Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2025. Their cooperation served as a tangible outcome of REFORPAC’s integrated RADR concept where U.S. and Japanese teams share tools, timelines and taskings to restore operational airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 03:20
    Photo ID: 9243077
    VIRIN: 250729-F-KM882-1561
    Resolution: 5479x3645
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: CHITOSE AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    This work, From Misawa to Chitose: 35th CES Showcases Bilateral Airfield Recovery [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    Chitose Air Base
    RADR
    REFORPAC 2025
    35th AEW

