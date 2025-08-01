From Misawa to Chitose: 35th CES Showcases Bilateral Airfield Recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Kowalski, left, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator, sweeps debris alongside a Japan Air Self Defense Force airmen assigned to the 2nd Air Wing during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, while conducting Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training at Chitose Air Base, Japan, July 29, 2025. Their cooperation served as a tangible outcome of REFORPAC’s integrated RADR concept where U.S. and Japanese teams share tools, timelines and taskings to restore operational airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)