From Misawa to Chitose: 35th CES Showcases Bilateral Airfield Recovery

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Kowalski, left, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator, and a Japan Air Self Defense Force airman assigned to the 2nd Air Wing, utilize heavy machinery to perform unexploded ordnance clearing procedures during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 while conducting Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Chitose Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2025. The scenario supported REFORPAC’s objective of integrated explosive hazard response, strengthening joint engineer readiness for high-threat airfield recovery missions across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)