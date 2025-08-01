Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Holds Change of Command

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    250601-N-DO281-2359 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 1, 2025) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown presides over the change of command for USNHO. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Fowler)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 20:26
    Photo ID: 9242800
    VIRIN: 250801-N-DO281-2539
    Resolution: 2522x2462
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

