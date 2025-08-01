U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Holds Change of Command

OKINAWA, Japan, Camp Foster - Capt. Kathleen (KK) Cooperman handed over the duties and responsibilities of U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa (USNHO) and Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Okinawa to Capt. - Richard (Rich) Gilliard, 1 August 2025, at the Butler O'Club. The presiding officer at the ceremony was Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific.



During the ceremony, Capt. Cooperman was presented the Legion of Merit by Rear Adm. Brown.

Cooperman assumed command of USNHO in July 2023. Having just recently emerged from COVID-19 restrictions, the communication between the Naval hospital and host nation hospitals was virtually non-existent.



Capt. Cooperman acknowledged the attendance of the medical directors of several of the Japanese hospitals with which the USNHO partners to care for our beneficiaries. Cooperman said, "It is a testament to our strong relationships between our Japanese Fellows and engaged medical staff at area Japanese hospitals that help complete the full healthcare picture for our beneficiaries."

Cooperman recognized her staff and the joint operability of all the military branches here on the island. "I leveraged relationships for opportunities to create a bridging strategy to increase the number of ambulances USNHO has. This took efforts from the Army, which gave us the vehicles, to the Air Force, which transported them by air, and the Marines even brought two of them by sea," said Cooperman.

Capt. Cooperman will report to DHA in San Diego and continue to advocate for healthcare in the Pacific AOR.



Capt. Gilliard made the short commute from his Executive Officer tour at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka and brings with him a wealth of knowledge concerning healthcare in Japan. Gilliard remarked, "I look forward to continuing to work with RADM Sawamura, Surgeon General and Director of Medicine for the JMSDF."



Gillard began his career in the U.S. Navy as a Yeoman and subsequently volunteered for Submarine Duty and completed Basic Submarine School in Groton, Connecticut. Captain Gilliard earned a B.S. degree in Healthcare Management from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL. He received a commission through the Medical Service Corps In-service Procurement Program in December 1999. Captain Gilliard also holds a Master of Business Administration from the Naval Postgraduate School.



Operationally, Captain Gilliard served onboard the USS GROTON (SSN 694) in Groton, Connecticut, and USS RHODE ISLAND (SSBN 740)(BLUE) in Kings Bay, GA. He also served in the following staff positions; administrative assistant, Naval Reactors Headquarters, Washington, DC; Washington placement detailer for Shore Special Programs, Naval Personnel Command, Millington, TN; interim director for administration, Naval Medicine Information Management Center (NMIMC), Bethesda, Maryland; Medical Service Corps/Dental Corps officer community manager, Bureau of Naval Personnel, Millington, TN; and Branch Head, Medical Manpower and Resources (N0931C) at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.



His healthcare leadership assignments include clinic manager/division officer of Primary Care Services and special assistant to the Commanding Officer at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Spain. Captain Gilliard was selected for three milestone tours serving as director for administration at Naval Health Clinic Charleston, Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command/Naval Hospital Jacksonville, and Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command/Naval Medical Center San Diego.



In July 2023, Captain Gilliard assumed duties as the Executive Officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command/U.S. Naval Hospital, Yokosuka, Japan, which comprised the hospital and six Branch Health Clinics across four different countries. He led a team of 1,300 military, contract, civilian, and host nation master labor contractors in support of 7th Fleet, III MEF, and forward-deployed Naval Forces in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. Captain Gilliard is now the Commanding Officer for the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command, Okinawa, Japan, and Director, U.S Naval Hospital, Okinawa, Japan.



The U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa (USNMRTCO) supports the Defense Health Agency's U.S. Naval Hospital, Okinawa (USNHO) as the largest OCONUS Navy Medicine medical treatment facility and stands at the ready to respond to contingency operations to support the INDOPACOM region. It is a critical regional asset for direct care delivery, regional referrals, and medical contingency operations. The staff of USNHO understands their vital role as pre-positioned, forward-deployed naval forces within the first island chain, aligned and in support of the joint military commands and operations.



