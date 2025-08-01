250601-N-DO281-2638 OKINAWA, Japan (Aug. 1, 2025) Capt. Gilliard's wife Tiffany places the command pin for Capt. Gilliard after taking command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 20:26
|Photo ID:
|9242795
|VIRIN:
|250801-N-DO281-2638
|Resolution:
|5088x3392
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Holds Change of Command
No keywords found.