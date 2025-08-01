Navy Medicine Industrial Hygiene Course Builds Global Readiness and Force Health Protection Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250718-O-NJ594-1201, SAN DIEGO, Calif. (July 29, 2025) – During the Industrial Hygiene Techniques/Exposure Monitor Course (EMC), medical personnel from across the pacific conduct ventilation training at Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) in Southwest in Coronado, California, July 23. The course, hosted by Navy Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), provides students with hands-on experience troubleshooting local exhaust ventilation systems for hazardous airborne contaminants. These assessments are used in occupational health and industrial hygiene assessments that directly support Navy Medicine’s commitment to improving the health and operational readiness of warfighters. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Revonna Sanders)