Navy Medicine Industrial Hygiene Course Builds Global Readiness and Force Health Protection Capabilities

250718-O-NJ594-1203, San Diego, California, July 18, 2025 - Instructors and students of the Industrial Hygiene Techniques/Exposure Monitor Course (EMC) pose for a photo during a tour of the Certified Industrial Hygiene Laboratory within Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE (NEPMU 5), in San Diego, California, July 17, 2025. The tour enhanced students’ understanding of laboratory analysis procedures, sampling media handling, environmental controls, and the role of laboratory support in occupational exposure assessments. The EMC course directly supports Navy Medicine’s commitment to improving the health and operational readiness of warfighters. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Chelsea Siepka)