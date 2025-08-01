Navy Medicine Industrial Hygiene Course Builds Global Readiness and Force Health Protection Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250718-O-NJ594-1200, San Diego, California, July 18, 2025 - Chelsea Siepka, an industrial hygienist with the Navy Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), (third from the left), instructs students during the Industrial Hygiene Techniques/Exposure Monitor Course (EMC) in San Diego, California, July 18, 2025. Students learn how to use a sound level meter while measuring the noise of a leaf blower. The exercise reinforces key techniques for identifying noise hazards in operational environments and collecting reliable sound data for workplace evaluations. The EMC course directly supports Navy Medicine’s commitment to improving the health and operational readiness of warfighters. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Revonna Sanders)