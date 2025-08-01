Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Industrial Hygiene Course Builds Global Readiness and Force Health Protection Capabilities [Image 2 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    250718-O-NJ594-1200, San Diego, California, July 18, 2025 - Chelsea Siepka, an industrial hygienist with the Navy Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), (third from the left), instructs students during the Industrial Hygiene Techniques/Exposure Monitor Course (EMC) in San Diego, California, July 18, 2025. Students learn how to use a sound level meter while measuring the noise of a leaf blower. The exercise reinforces key techniques for identifying noise hazards in operational environments and collecting reliable sound data for workplace evaluations. The EMC course directly supports Navy Medicine’s commitment to improving the health and operational readiness of warfighters. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Revonna Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    VIRIN: 250718-O-NJ594-1200
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Navy Medicine
    Force Health Protection
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    NMCFHPC
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

