Navy Medicine Industrial Hygiene Course Builds Global Readiness and Force Health Protection Capabilities

Courtesy Photo | 250718-O-NJ594-1201, SAN DIEGO, Calif. (July 29, 2025) – During the Industrial Hygiene Techniques/Exposure Monitor Course (EMC), medical personnel from across the pacific conduct ventilation training at Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) in Southwest in Coronado, California, July 23. The course, hosted by Navy Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), provides students with hands-on experience troubleshooting local exhaust ventilation systems for hazardous airborne contaminants. These assessments are used in occupational health and industrial hygiene assessments that directly support Navy Medicine's commitment to improving the health and operational readiness of warfighters. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo by Revonna Sanders)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (July 29, 2025) – Thirteen students from Navy Medicine commands across the Pacific attended the Industrial Hygiene Techniques/Exposure Monitor Course (EMC), hosted by the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), in San Diego, California, July 14–25, 2025.



The EMC course directly enhances operational readiness by training personnel in essential exposure monitoring and industrial hygiene practices.



Students included Industrial Hygiene Officers, Industrial Hygienists, and Preventive Medicine Technicians from Naval Medical Readiness Training Command’s (NMRTC) San Diego, Camp Pendleton, Guam, Okinawa, and Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE (NEPMU 5).



This in-person-only course—offered two or three times a year—equips both military and civilian professionals with knowledge, skills and mentorship needed to protect Sailors and Marines in dynamic work environments. It features classroom instruction, hands-on technical training and immersive field exercises across industrial and clinical settings.



“The course provides our Navy Medicine Industrial Hygiene professionals with a strong, well-rounded foundation,” said Revonna Sanders, an industrial hygienist and EMC coordinator. “By focusing on real-world applications, students are able to take what they learn in the classroom back to their program offices and apply it directly to the field.”



Course topics include exposure assessment, sampling methods, equipment calibration, interpretation of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienist (ACGIH), and Navy regulatory standards, and hazard control strategies. Field exercises include air and noise monitoring, ventilation assessments, and real-time exposure sampling—critical skills for operational settings at sea and ashore.



“The course distinguishes itself by providing extensive field experience in hazard recognition, exposure assessment, and control implementation,” said Lucinda Harrington, ventilation subject matter expert and instructor. “It ensures students can identify and mitigate risks that impact the warfighter.”



Aligned with the Navy Safety and Occupational Health Manual training requirements, EMC fulfills key educational milestones for Navy occupational health professionals while enhancing interoperability across commands.



While similar commercial courses may cost up to $50,000, this in-house course is cost-effective--students are only responsible for lodging and travel. For their commands, this small investment, strengthens Navy Medicine’s public health and preventive medicine capability. This course ensures experts are equipped and ready to protect deployed forces. These professionals serve as a critical component of Navy Medicines mission to promote the health and readiness of Sailors and Marines through global, scalable support.



“Courses like this are vital,” added Harrington, “They equip our Navy and Marine Corps community with knowledge, experience, and collaboration needed to protect the health and safety of our forces—both at home and forward deployed.”



Navy and Marine Corps public health and preventive medicine teams play a critical role in protecting the health and readiness of deployed forces. Through expeditionary units such as the Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit (FDPMU), and with support from Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Units (NEPMUs), these teams provide rapid, flexible, and scalable health protection capabilities. From identifying environmental and occupational health hazards to advising commanders on risk mitigation, their mission is to ensure operational forces remain medically ready and mission capable—anytime, anywhere.