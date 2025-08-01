A member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force with Fleet Air Wing 31, holds flowers for the outgoing commander of FAW 31 during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 1, 2025. The change of command ceremony marks a significant milestone in the FAW 31’s history reflecting the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s proud tradition of honoring leadership transitions while reaffirming the command’s dedication to maritime security and operational excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 03:15
|Photo ID:
|9240973
|VIRIN:
|250801-M-HK148-1087
|Resolution:
|3323x4984
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Air Wing 31 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS