Fleet Air Wing 31 Change of Command Ceremony

A member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force with Fleet Air Wing 31, holds flowers for the outgoing commander of FAW 31 during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 1, 2025. The change of command ceremony marks a significant milestone in the FAW 31’s history reflecting the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s proud tradition of honoring leadership transitions while reaffirming the command’s dedication to maritime security and operational excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)