    Fleet Air Wing 31 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 16]

    Fleet Air Wing 31 Change of Command Ceremony

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force with Fleet Air Wing 31, holds flowers for the outgoing commander of FAW 31 during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 1, 2025. The change of command ceremony marks a significant milestone in the FAW 31’s history reflecting the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s proud tradition of honoring leadership transitions while reaffirming the command’s dedication to maritime security and operational excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 03:15
    Photo ID: 9240973
    VIRIN: 250801-M-HK148-1087
    Resolution: 3323x4984
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Fleet Air Wing 31 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan, Leadership, Ceremony, FAW 31, JMSDF, Allies

