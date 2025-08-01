Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Air Wing 31 Change of Command Ceremony

    Fleet Air Wing 31 Change of Command Ceremony

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31 stand in a formation during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 1, 2025. The change of command ceremony marks a significant milestone in the FAW 31's history reflecting the JMSDF's proud tradition of honoring leadership transitions while reaffirming the command's dedication to maritime security and operational excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025
    Photo ID: 9240960
    VIRIN: 250801-M-HK148-1029
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    TAGS

    Japan, Leadership, Ceremony, FAW 31, JMSDF, Allies

