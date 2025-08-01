Fleet Air Wing 31 Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31 stand in a formation before a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 1, 2025. The change of command ceremony marks a significant milestone in the FAW 31’s history reflecting the JMSDF’s proud tradition of honoring leadership transitions while reaffirming the command’s dedication to maritime security and operational excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)