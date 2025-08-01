Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Air Wing 31 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 16]

    Fleet Air Wing 31 Change of Command Ceremony

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Rear Admiral Katasuhi Ohkubo, oncoming commander, Fleet Air Wing 31, salutes during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 1, 2025. FAW 31 held the change of command ceremony to formally transfer command from Rear Admiral Ichiro Ishikawa to Rear Admiral Katasuhi Ohkubo, symbolizing the shift in leadership, authority, and responsibility for the command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)

