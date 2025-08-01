Fleet Air Wing 31 Change of Command Ceremony

Rear Admiral Katasuhi Ohkubo, oncoming commander, Fleet Air Wing 31, salutes during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 1, 2025. FAW 31 held the change of command ceremony to formally transfer command from Rear Admiral Ichiro Ishikawa to Rear Admiral Katasuhi Ohkubo, symbolizing the shift in leadership, authority, and responsibility for the command. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor)
