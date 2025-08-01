Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Philip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing air traffic control liaison, poses for a photograph during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. The exercise validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)