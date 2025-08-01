Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Philip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing air traffic control liaison, surveys the flightline using binoculars during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise tests agile combat employment, logistics resilience and partner integration through degraded communications and real-time force dispersal drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 20:36
    Photo ID: 9240695
    VIRIN: 250722-F-EP621-1015
    Resolution: 7324x4883
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison
    Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    REFORPAC
    air traffic control
    DLE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download