Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Philip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing air traffic control liaison, surveys the flightline using binoculars during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise tests agile combat employment, logistics resilience and partner integration through degraded communications and real-time force dispersal drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)