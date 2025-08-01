Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – As the sole U.S. Air Force air traffic control liaison at Misawa Air Base, Master Sgt. Phillip Threlkeld plays a critical role in coordinating safe, efficient flight operations between the 35th Fighter Wing and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force .

During exercise Resolute Force Pacific , that role became even more vital.

“REFORPAC brought a heavier demand on the air traffic control system here at Misawa, with an increase in ops tempo, as well as a multitude of different airframes operating in and out of Misawa at all times,” Threlkeld said. “Helping the JASDF manage that increased tempo while maintaining flight safety has been my primary focus.”

Threlkeld works from the control tower, assisting JASDF air traffic controllers in interpreting U.S. operational intent, clarifying procedures, and ensuring critical communications aren’t lost in translation. Misawa is unique in that the host nation provides all ATC services for U.S. aircraft, making day-to-day cooperation essential to mission success.

“This is the only air base where the host nation solely provides ATC services,” he said. “We execute joint, integrated operations every day, and REFORPAC only strengthened that capability.”

With increased traffic patterns, a wider mix of airframes, and the pressure of maintaining constant readiness, Threlkeld helped bridge language, cultural and procedural gaps between U.S. and Japanese forces. That collaboration, he said, is built on trust and shared responsibility.

“Readiness, to me, is being able to operate without friction, no matter who’s controlling the airspace,” Threlkeld said.

From the tower to the flight line, his efforts during REFORPAC demonstrate how effective partnerships and clear communication keep Misawa’s airspace safe and its mission on track.

