Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison

    Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison

    Photo By Senior Airman Patrick Boyle | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Philip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing air traffic control...... read more read more

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.04.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – As the sole U.S. Air Force air traffic control liaison at Misawa Air Base, Master Sgt. Phillip Threlkeld plays a critical role in coordinating safe, efficient flight operations between the 35th Fighter Wing and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force .
    During exercise Resolute Force Pacific , that role became even more vital.
    “REFORPAC brought a heavier demand on the air traffic control system here at Misawa, with an increase in ops tempo, as well as a multitude of different airframes operating in and out of Misawa at all times,” Threlkeld said. “Helping the JASDF manage that increased tempo while maintaining flight safety has been my primary focus.”
    Threlkeld works from the control tower, assisting JASDF air traffic controllers in interpreting U.S. operational intent, clarifying procedures, and ensuring critical communications aren’t lost in translation. Misawa is unique in that the host nation provides all ATC services for U.S. aircraft, making day-to-day cooperation essential to mission success.
    “This is the only air base where the host nation solely provides ATC services,” he said. “We execute joint, integrated operations every day, and REFORPAC only strengthened that capability.”
    With increased traffic patterns, a wider mix of airframes, and the pressure of maintaining constant readiness, Threlkeld helped bridge language, cultural and procedural gaps between U.S. and Japanese forces. That collaboration, he said, is built on trust and shared responsibility.
    “Readiness, to me, is being able to operate without friction, no matter who’s controlling the airspace,” Threlkeld said.
    From the tower to the flight line, his efforts during REFORPAC demonstrate how effective partnerships and clear communication keep Misawa’s airspace safe and its mission on track.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 20:36
    Story ID: 544868
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison, by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison
    Faces of REFORPAC: MSgt Phillip Threlkeld, 35th Fighter Wing ATC Liaison

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    REFORPAC
    air traffic control
    DLE2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download