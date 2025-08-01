NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni Cap Landfill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Sailor, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, places fresh dirt on top of waste layer to be graded in support of a landfill cap project on Marine corps air station, Iwakuni, Japan 25 July 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Recruit Christopher List)