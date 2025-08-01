Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni Cap Landfill [Image 5 of 5]

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni Cap Landfill

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.24.2025

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    A Sailor, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, places fresh dirt on top of waste layer to be graded in support of a landfill cap project on Marine corps air station, Iwakuni, Japan 25 July 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Recruit Christopher List)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 18:17
    Photo ID: 9240382
    VIRIN: 250725-N-N0818-1004
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
