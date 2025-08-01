Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni Cap Landfill [Image 1 of 5]

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni Cap Landfill

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.27.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Engineering Aide 2nd Class Thomas Watson assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four shooting elevation in support to cap and close landfill project on Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, 28 July 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Recruit Christopher List)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 18:17
    Photo ID: 9240355
    VIRIN: 250728-N-N0818-1005
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 11.87 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
