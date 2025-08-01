NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni Cap Landfill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Engineering Aide 2nd Class Thomas Watson assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Four shooting elevation in support to cap and close landfill project on Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, 28 July 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Recruit Christopher List)