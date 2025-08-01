NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni Cap Landfill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Equipment Operator Constructionman Apprentice Edmundo Cano, from Uvalde Texas assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, loading dump trucks with clean dirt in support of cap and close land fill project on Marine corps air station, Iwakuni, Japan 23 July 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Recruit Christopher List)