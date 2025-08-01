Equipment Operator Constructionman Christopher List, from Corpus Christi, Texas, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, operates a front-end loader to move dirt to cap and close land fill project on Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan. 24 July 25. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Equipment Operator Constructionman Recruit Christopher List)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 18:17
|Photo ID:
|9240361
|VIRIN:
|250723-N-N0818-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni Cap Landfill [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.