    City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander [Image 3 of 3]

    City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    MOORE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, right, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to the community of Moore, Oklahoma, during their city council meeting Aug. 4, 2025. At the meeting, Mark Hamm, mayor of Moore, presented a proclamation commending Ghormley for his tenure and declaring the week of Aug. 18, 2025, as 507th Air Refueling Wing Week in the city of Moore. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

