    City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander [Image 1 of 3]

    City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    MOORE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, center, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec, left, 507th ARW command chief, and Lt. Col. Charles Marquez, right, 507th Mission Support Group acting commander, pose for a photo outside Moore City Hall with a proclamation declaring the week of Aug. 18, 2025, as 507th Air Refueling Wing Week. The proclamation, signed by Mayor Mark Hamm during a city council meeting Aug. 4, 2025, also commended Ghormley for his leadership and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 14:46
    Photo ID: 9239659
    VIRIN: 250804-F-EX228-1013
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander [Image 3 of 3], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander

    Okies
    Moore
    507 ARW
    Honorary Commander
    TeamTinker
    Community

