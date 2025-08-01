City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander

MOORE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, center, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Orawiec, left, 507th ARW command chief, and Lt. Col. Charles Marquez, right, 507th Mission Support Group acting commander, pose for a photo outside Moore City Hall with a proclamation declaring the week of Aug. 18, 2025, as 507th Air Refueling Wing Week. The proclamation, signed by Mayor Mark Hamm during a city council meeting Aug. 4, 2025, also commended Ghormley for his leadership and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)
