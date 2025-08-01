City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MOORE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, center left, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Mark Hamm, center right, mayor of Moore, Oklahoma, pose for a photo with Moore City Council members after Hamm presented a proclamation commending Ghormley for his tenure and declaring the week of Aug. 18, 2025, as 507th Air Refueling Wing Week in the city during a council meeting Aug. 4, 2025. The 507th ARW, the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma, operates out of Tinker Air Force Base and supports global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)