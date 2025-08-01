MOORE, Okla. — The City of Moore honored the 507th Air Refueling Wing and its outgoing commander during a city council meeting Aug. 4 by proclaiming the week of Aug. 18, 2025, as “507th Air Refueling Wing Week” and commending Col. Matthew Ghormley for his leadership and service.
Mayor Mark Hamm presented the official proclamation during the meeting, thanking the 507th ARW for its enduring contributions to national defense and to the Moore community.
“This proclamation isn’t just for me,” Ghormley said. “It’s for the efforts of the 507th—the flying, the support, the things our Airmen do all over the world. We’re only able to do that because the community supports us with such vigor.”
The 507th ARW is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma and operates out of Tinker Air Force Base. The wing supports global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command with its fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers and Reserve Citizen Airmen from across the region.
As Ghormley prepares to transition out of command, he reflected on the role the Moore community has played in supporting the wing throughout his tenure.
“The reason the 507th and the greater Tinker team are so successful is because of the community,” Ghormley said. “This is home. This is where our Airmen live, where they raise their families, and where they find purpose beyond the mission.”
The proclamation recognized both the accomplishments of the wing and the strong partnership between the city and the 507th ARW.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 14:46
|Story ID:
|544816
|Location:
|MOORE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250804-F-EX228-1015, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.