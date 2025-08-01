250804-F-EX228-1015

Photo By Carter Denton | MOORE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, right, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander,...... read more read more Photo By Carter Denton | MOORE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, right, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, speaks to the community of Moore, Oklahoma, during their city council meeting Aug. 4, 2025. At the meeting, Mark Hamm, mayor of Moore, presented a proclamation commending Ghormley for his tenure and declaring the week of Aug. 18, 2025, as 507th Air Refueling Wing Week in the city of Moore. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

MOORE, Okla. — The City of Moore honored the 507th Air Refueling Wing and its outgoing commander during a city council meeting Aug. 4 by proclaiming the week of Aug. 18, 2025, as “507th Air Refueling Wing Week” and commending Col. Matthew Ghormley for his leadership and service.



Mayor Mark Hamm presented the official proclamation during the meeting, thanking the 507th ARW for its enduring contributions to national defense and to the Moore community.



“This proclamation isn’t just for me,” Ghormley said. “It’s for the efforts of the 507th—the flying, the support, the things our Airmen do all over the world. We’re only able to do that because the community supports us with such vigor.”



The 507th ARW is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma and operates out of Tinker Air Force Base. The wing supports global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command with its fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers and Reserve Citizen Airmen from across the region.





As Ghormley prepares to transition out of command, he reflected on the role the Moore community has played in supporting the wing throughout his tenure.



“The reason the 507th and the greater Tinker team are so successful is because of the community,” Ghormley said. “This is home. This is where our Airmen live, where they raise their families, and where they find purpose beyond the mission.”



The proclamation recognized both the accomplishments of the wing and the strong partnership between the city and the 507th ARW.