Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250804-F-EX228-1015

    City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander

    Photo By Carter Denton | MOORE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, right, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander,...... read more read more

    MOORE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Story by Carter Denton 

    513th Air Control Group

    MOORE, Okla. — The City of Moore honored the 507th Air Refueling Wing and its outgoing commander during a city council meeting Aug. 4 by proclaiming the week of Aug. 18, 2025, as “507th Air Refueling Wing Week” and commending Col. Matthew Ghormley for his leadership and service.

    Mayor Mark Hamm presented the official proclamation during the meeting, thanking the 507th ARW for its enduring contributions to national defense and to the Moore community.

    “This proclamation isn’t just for me,” Ghormley said. “It’s for the efforts of the 507th—the flying, the support, the things our Airmen do all over the world. We’re only able to do that because the community supports us with such vigor.”

    The 507th ARW is the largest Air Force Reserve Command flying unit in Oklahoma and operates out of Tinker Air Force Base. The wing supports global missions for Air Mobility Command and U.S. Strategic Command with its fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers and Reserve Citizen Airmen from across the region.


    As Ghormley prepares to transition out of command, he reflected on the role the Moore community has played in supporting the wing throughout his tenure.

    “The reason the 507th and the greater Tinker team are so successful is because of the community,” Ghormley said. “This is home. This is where our Airmen live, where they raise their families, and where they find purpose beyond the mission.”

    The proclamation recognized both the accomplishments of the wing and the strong partnership between the city and the 507th ARW.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 14:46
    Story ID: 544816
    Location: MOORE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250804-F-EX228-1015, by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander
    City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander
    City of Moore honors 507th ARW, recognizes outgoing commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oklahoma
    Okies; 507 ARW; Community; TeamTinker; Honorary Commander; Moore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download