Command Sgt. Major Stephen Burnley, former U.S. Army Security Assistance Command command sergeant major, speaks during his retirement ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Aug. 4, 2024. Burnley retired after 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 09:03
|Photo ID:
|9238658
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-KV687-1109
|Resolution:
|5964x3968
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Burnley retires after 32 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Burnley retires after 32 years of service
No keywords found.