Date Taken: 08.04.2025 Date Posted: 08.05.2025 09:03 Photo ID: 9238658 VIRIN: 250804-A-KV687-1109 Resolution: 5964x3968 Size: 2.37 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Burnley retires after 32 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.