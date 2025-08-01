Burnley retires after 32 years of service

Photo By Kristen Pittman | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command commanding...... read more read more Photo By Kristen Pittman | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command commanding general, presents former USASAC Command Sgt. Major Stephen Burnley his certificate of retirement during a ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Aug. 4, 2024. Burnley retired after 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Pittman) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, friends and family gathered to bid farewell to USASAC’s former senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley, during an Aug. 4 retirement ceremony.



USASAC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper hosted the event at Redstone Arsenal’s Outlook. He kicked off the ceremony by welcoming Burnley’s special guests and describing his military heritage. Pepper said at least four generations of family members served, including his father—a Marine Corps officer in Vietnam—and his grandmother, who served in the Women’s Auxiliary Corps.



At USASAC, Burnley provided senior enlisted leadership to a workforce of Soldiers, civilians, and contractors responsible for executing foreign military sales and security assistance training in every corner of the globe.



“CSM Burnley’s visionary leadership enhanced USASAC’s ability to support partner nations and U.S. Combatant Commands, strengthening international alliances and ensuring USASAC remained the Army’s Face to the World,” said Pepper.



He also guided the command through an era of transformative change, helping it to succeed in both internal reforms and those directed by the Secretary of the Army.



During his 32 years of service Burnley led paratroopers in Airborne Operations for nearly 15 years and served as an observer/controller and planner at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He also served as the Command Sergeant Major at the Army Air and Missile Defense Commands.



Just prior to moving to USASAC, Burnley served as the Command Sergeant Major of the Air Defense Artillery and the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Here, he enjoyed “shaping training, education, and leader development, mentoring future leaders and driving modernization efforts in the Fires Force,” said Pepper.



During Burnley’s remarks, he recognized family, friends and colleagues who both supported his career and came out to celebrate his retirement. In attendance were generals and colonels from former assignments, and a classmate from his first days in the Army. “As big as the Army may seem, it’s still a really small place,” he said.



“For me the Army has been a balance between who I am and what I do. I didn’t always get it right, but I kept on trying. For those who are still serving, if you haven’t figured that out yet, that is my only advice to you,” Burnley shared.



“The Army is a people business who make the best of where they are, and if it isn’t the best, they make it so, said Burnley. “The future of the Army is bright.”



To view the ceremony online, visit https://www.facebook.com/USASAC/videos/1243631387039863. For more information on USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.