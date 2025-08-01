U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command commanding general, presents former USASAC Command Sgt. Major Stephen Burnley his certificate of retirement during a ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Aug. 4, 2024. Burnley retired after 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 09:03
|Photo ID:
|9238656
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-KV687-1033
|Resolution:
|3164x2105
|Size:
|653.73 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Burnley retires after 32 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Burnley retires after 32 years of service
No keywords found.