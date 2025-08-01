Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Burnley retires after 32 years of service [Image 1 of 2]

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Kristen Pittman 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command commanding general, presents former USASAC Command Sgt. Major Stephen Burnley his certificate of retirement during a ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Aug. 4, 2024. Burnley retired after 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Pittman)

