Burnley retires after 32 years of service

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command commanding general, presents former USASAC Command Sgt. Major Stephen Burnley his certificate of retirement during a ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Aug. 4, 2024. Burnley retired after 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Pittman)