USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit celebrate 250 years of naval service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250802-N-QR506-1153 CORAL SEA (August 2, 2025) Command Master Chief Ben Pittenger, right, command master chief of Amphibious Squadron 11, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Zaylin Hall, from Columbus, South Carolina, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), serve ice cream to Sailors, also assigned to the America, and U.S. Marines, with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in celebration of 250 years of naval service, Aug. 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)