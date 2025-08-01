USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit celebrate 250 years of naval service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250802-N-QR506-1149 CORAL SEA (August 2, 2025) Capt. John P. Baggett, second left, commander, Amphibious Squadron 11, serves cake to Sailors, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), and U.S. Marines, with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in celebration of 250 years of naval service, Aug. 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)