The USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit celebrate 250 years of naval service

250802-N-QR506-1043 CORAL SEA (August 2, 2025) Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, center right, commander, Task Force 76, Capt. John P. Baggett, right, commander, Amphibious Squadron 11, Capt. Ethan M. Rule, center left, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), and U.S. Marine Col. Chris P. Niedziocha, left, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, present a cake in celebration of 250 years of naval service, Aug. 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)