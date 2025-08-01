USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit celebrate 250 years of naval service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250802-N-QR506-1111 CORAL SEA (August 2, 2025) Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, right, commander, Task Force 76, Col. Chris P. Niedziocha, center, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Melenie Martinez, from La Habra, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), cut a cake in celebration of 250 years of naval service, Aug. 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)