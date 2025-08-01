Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit celebrate 250 years of naval service [Image 5 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit celebrate 250 years of naval service

    CORAL SEA

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250802-N-QR506-1111 CORAL SEA (August 2, 2025) Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, right, commander, Task Force 76, Col. Chris P. Niedziocha, center, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Melenie Martinez, from La Habra, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), cut a cake in celebration of 250 years of naval service, Aug. 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    USS America (LHA 6)
    250th Birthday
    CTF 76

