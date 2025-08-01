Soldiers stand at attention as they render a salute to the national flag during the singing of the national anthem at a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at K-16 Air Base, on July 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Saemi Chang)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9238087
|VIRIN:
|250722-O-TQ984-9979
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.