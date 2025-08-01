Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers stand at attention as they render a salute to the national flag during the singing of the national anthem at a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at K-16 Air Base, on July 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Saemi Chang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9238087
    VIRIN: 250722-O-TQ984-9979
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

