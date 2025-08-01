Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base [Image 4 of 6]

    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Capt. Nathan L. Laughlin, company commander, and 1st Sgt. Alexander N. Brownlee render honors to the formation during relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base on July 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Saemi Chang)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9238081
    VIRIN: 250722-O-TQ984-6491
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

