    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base [Image 2 of 6]

    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Capt. Nathan L. Laughlin, company commander shakes hands with 1st Sgt. Alexander N. Brownlee after giving a speech during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base on July 22, 2025. Seated in the background, Soldiers and guests look on as the event, held at K-16 Seoul Air Base, honors the departing leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Saemi Chang)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9238031
    VIRIN: 250722-O-TQ984-9499
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

