Capt. Nathan L. Laughlin, company commander shakes hands with 1st Sgt. Alexander N. Brownlee after giving a speech during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base on July 22, 2025. Seated in the background, Soldiers and guests look on as the event, held at K-16 Seoul Air Base, honors the departing leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Saemi Chang)