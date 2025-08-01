Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. James D. Spillman, left, commander of the 41st Signal Battalion, and Sgt. Maj. Corrie J. Moore, right, stand with 1st Sgt. Alexander N. Brownlee as they pose with a farewell gift during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at USANEC-Seoul Air Base on July 22, 2025. The ceremony, held at K-16 Seoul Air Base, honored the departing leaders for their dedicated service. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Saemi Chang)