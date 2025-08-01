DLA Distribution Europe goes live with warehouse management system, optimizes logistics operations

Abeson Omagbemi, inventory team, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe, receives warehouse management system training during implementation at the distribution center located in Germersheim, Germany.
(This photo was edited for security purposes by blurring identification badges)
(DoD courtesy photo, released)
