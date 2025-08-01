DLA Distribution Europe goes live with warehouse management system, optimizes logistics operations

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe employees gather for an overview of the warehouse management system "soft go live" procedures at the distribution center located in Germersheim, Germany.
