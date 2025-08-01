DLA Distribution Europe goes live with warehouse management system, optimizes logistics operations

Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe Theater Consolidated Shipping Point...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe Theater Consolidated Shipping Point employees prepare for an outbound transportation as part of the implementation of warehouse management system at the distribution center located in Germersheim, Germany. (This photo was edited for security purposes by blurring identification badges) (DoD courtesy photo, released) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Europe officially launched the newly implemented Warehouse Management System at the distribution center in Germersheim, Germany, July 20.



WMS is designed to enhance the distribution center’s support to warfighters across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.



The system went live following a deliberate “soft go-live” July 20, which tested baseline functions. The soft launch was a collaborative effort across DLA's Training, Logistics, and Information Operations offices, and involved walking a piece of material through each processing function, including unloading, receipt, stowage, picking, packing, and staging. This exercise helped identify potential issues for resolution prior to full implementation.



“I am extremely proud of our team’s effort in the planning and preparation prior to the implementation,” said Army Lt. Col. Michael Zdrojesky, commander, DLA Distribution Europe. “Over the last nine months, each division has played an integral part in identifying unique site requirements to enable WMS implementation.”



During the week of July 21-26, the DLA Distribution Europe team processed material using the new system, aided by coaching from personnel from DLA Distribution Network Process Management Directorate and DLA Human Resources personnel. The implementation presented challenges due to regional requirements, but the team addressed each incident as it arose.



“By the end of the week, some core functions were operating as designed, while transportation logistics were still being refined due to the complexity of shipping to customers across three combatant commands,” Zdrojesky said.



The following week, from July 28 to Aug. 2, other core distribution functions gained momentum, and outbound transportation began moving material through the Dedicated Truck Network. By the end of that week, DLA Distribution Europe was approaching its normal daily volume of outbound trucks.



“It is important for us to rapidly implement the new system in order to meet the warfighter requirements,” Zdrojesky said. “Resuming daily volume metrics in such a short amount of time is a testament to our team’s agility and resilience.”



DLA Distribution Europe, strategically located near the Rhine River and Ramstein Air Base, serves as an integral part of DLA's global network of 24 distribution centers. It provides initial surge capability during transition to war, seamless joint theater distribution, and support of DLA and service-managed materiel to warfighters and government partners across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its facilities utilize air, road, rail, and barge transportation, and enable the critical theater break-bulk mission performed by the Theater Consolidation and Shipping Point.



“It is exciting to see our employees eager to take on new challenges with a new system,” Zdrojesky said. “This team's commitment to implementing modernization efforts underscores our vital role in enabling national defense."