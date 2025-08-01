Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Saldana, a machinery technician assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Station Washington, poses for a photo after daily patrol on the Potomac River at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 20, 2025. Station Washington, commissioned in 2003, operates jointly with JBAB mission partners and federal, state and local law enforcement. Their mission is to safeguard the waters within the National Capital Region, which includes emergency crises and high-profile events such as presidential inaugurations, state funerals and other National Special Security Events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)