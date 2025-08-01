Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Saldana, a machinery technician assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Station Washington, practices throwing emergency lines prior to daily patrol on the Potomac River at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 19, 2025. Established in 1790, the U.S. Coast Guard conducts unique operations in the National Capital Region, which includes safeguarding the region’s waterways during high-profile events such as the 75th NATO Summit, the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, the 60th Presidential Inauguration and the Army’s 250th Birthday parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 09:31
    Photo ID: 9236449
    VIRIN: 250519-F-TO650-1143
    Resolution: 4607x3065
    Size: 846.42 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC
    Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC
    Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC
    Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC
    Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC
    Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    JBAB
    Joint service
    AFDW
    Station Washington
    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download