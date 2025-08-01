Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Saldana, a machinery technician assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Station Washington, practices throwing emergency lines prior to daily patrol on the Potomac River at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 19, 2025. Established in 1790, the U.S. Coast Guard conducts unique operations in the National Capital Region, which includes safeguarding the region’s waterways during high-profile events such as the 75th NATO Summit, the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, the 60th Presidential Inauguration and the Army’s 250th Birthday parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)