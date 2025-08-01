Coast Guard leads coordinated waterway security operations in DC

Photo By Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen | U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Saldana, a machinery technician assigned...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen | U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Saldana, a machinery technician assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Station Washington, practices throwing emergency lines prior to daily patrol on the Potomac River at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 19, 2025. Established in 1790, the U.S. Coast Guard conducts unique operations in the National Capital Region, which includes safeguarding the region’s waterways during high-profile events such as the 75th NATO Summit, the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, the 60th Presidential Inauguration and the Army’s 250th Birthday parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. — Sitting across from the Capital Cove Marina on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., the U.S. Coast Guard Station Washington is home to approximately 40 Coast Guardsmen. Rotating every three days, they work around the clock to protect the waterways of the National Capital Region.



Commissioned in 2003, the station operates four, 29-foot small response boats capable of reaching speeds up to 40 knots with a range of 220 nautical miles. These versatile vessels are vital to year-round operations on the Potomac River, replacing the older, 25-foot RB-S.



Unique to Station Washington is its close partnership with the U.S. Air Force and other mission partners on JBAB. Together with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the team secures the NCR during major national events such as presidential inaugurations and state funerals.



“We are highly trained maritime professionals ready to protect and deter threats,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Craig Oravitz, executive officer of Station Washington. “Since I’ve been assigned here, we’ve supported hundreds of missions. Everything from presidential movements to inaugurations. It’s fast-paced and rewarding work.”



During high-profile events, crews establish restricted zones along the river to maintain security. This past winter, as temperatures dropped to historic lows, Coast Guardsmen broke ice along the Potomac in preparation for the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



Station Washington also plays a key role in emergency response. On January 29, 2025, after a tragic aircraft collision near Reagan National Airport, a Station Washington team responded first on-scene in freezing conditions. The team launched within 12 minutes of receiving the call.



“The whole thing felt like a movie,” said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Fabio Monarrez, a boatswain’s mate assigned to Station Washington. “Three hours went by but felt like 15 minutes.”



Monarrez’s crew was first to reach the site and recover the Black Hawk helicopter’s black box.



Within hours, an incident management team was activated. Station Washington worked closely with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the U.S. Air Force 11th Security Forces Squadron and other JBAB agencies. Nearly 300 Coast Guardsmen from nearby stations traveled more than 100 miles to assist in recovery operations.



“It was eye-opening working so closely with the Air Force and other units,” said Oravitz. “We had to bridge communication styles and streamline coordination, which was an invaluable learning experience for all involved.”



Beyond special missions, Station Washington performs core Coast Guard duties such as search and rescue, port security, maritime law enforcement and safety inspections.



All members receive standardized training before attending “A” school, the Coast Guard’s equivalent to the Air Force’s technical school. Everyone rotates through three primary duties: standing watch, serving as boat crew or acting as a boarding team member.



“We’re all trained to handle each role,” said U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Kayla Ferguson, assigned to Station Washington. “That way, everyone stays ready and sharp for any mission.”



Watchstanders monitor radio transmissions and respond to distress calls. Boat crews manage towing, anchoring and damage control, while boarding team members assist in vessel safety inspections.



This past June, the station served as the lead maritime staging agency for the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade, which was just one example of its continued leadership in the region.



“It’s a very exciting time for us,” said Oravitz. “We’re proud to showcase what we can do alongside our partners.”



Station Washington showcases the strength of joint operations, where Coast Guard, Air Force and law enforcement teams work side by side to secure the nation’s capital. Through shared missions, coordinated response efforts, and seamless communication, the Coast Guard daily demonstrates the power of interservice collaboration in safeguarding the region.